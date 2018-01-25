India shares declined on Thursday on the last day of the January contract expiry in the derivatives segment.

At 0610 GMT, the S&P BSE Sensex added 0.61 percent at 36,016 while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 0.69 percent to 11,042.

Also Read: Singapore jumps to 3rd spot in 2018 Bloomberg Innovation Index

Among the top Sensex gainers, Tata Consultancy Services lost 1 percent, Yes Bank declined 1.4 percent, Infosys dropped 1.1 percent while State Bank of India was down 4 percent.

Biocon lost 4 percent after the company reported a 46 percent drop in net profit to Rs.92 crore in the third quarter.

But Bharat Electronics gained 2 percent after the company said its board will meet on January 30 to consider buyback of shares.

Quess Corp gained 3 percent after the company said its net profit surged 107 percent from a year ago to Rs70 crore.

InterGlobe Aviation advanced 2 percent after the company reported a 56 percent increase in its December quarter profit.

Market breadth was in the favour of gainers, with about 2 stocks advancing to every 1 stock that declined.

Meanwhile, Asian shares held near record highs following a deal to end a U.S. government shutdown while the dollar struggled after U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin welcomed a weaker currency.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was flat after hitting an all-time peak for the ninth session in a row. Japan's Nikkei fell 0.9 percent, hit by the dollar's decline against the yen, Reuters data showed.