India shares ended little changed on Wednesday as investors braced for caution ahead of the quarterly earnings starting later this week.

Asia's stock rally to record highs took a breather after six straight days of gains until Tuesday.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipped 0.3 percent. Japan's Nikkei also shed 0.2 percent, slipping from 26-year highs hit the day before, according to Reuters data.

The S&P BSE Sensex shed 0.03 percent at 34,433 while the broader NSE Nifty declined 0.05 percent to 10,632.

Also Read: Noble Group set to close its London oil desk

December-quarter earnings are set to kick-start this week, with Tata Consultancy Services due on Thursday, followed by Infosys on Friday.

Among the top Sensex fallers, Asian Paints dropped 1 percent, NTPC fell 1.3 percent, Dr. Reddy's lost 1.4 percent while Bajaj Auto was down 1 percent.

Phillips Carbon Black lost 2.2 percent after FIL Investments (Mauritius) sold 0.7 percent stake in the company.

But KSK Energy Ventures climbed 5 percent after Societe Generale bought 1.3 percent interest at an average price of Rs17.86.

Infosys gained 1 percent after the company signed an advance pricing agreement with the U.S. Internal Revenue Services, which would result in a reversal of $225 million of tax provisions.

Electrosteel Steels advanced 4 percent after the company received resolution plans from Tata Steel, Vedanta, Edelweiss ARC and Renaissance Steel.

Market breadth was in the favour of gainers, with about 2 stocks advancing to every 1 stock that declined.