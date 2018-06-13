A team of researchers at the Physical Research Laboratory in Ahmedabad, India has discovered a new planet that revolves around its host star around 600 light years away from earth.

The planet which has been named EPIC 211945201b or K2-236b is 27 times more massive than the blue planet and it is estimated to be more than seven times closer to its star compared to earth. Due to the planet's closeness to its star, a year in this planet lasts just 19.5 days.

Details of the new discovery

The researchers behind this discovery described the new planet as a sub-Saturn or super-Neptune size exoplanet. The new discovery is considered very crucial, as it will help space scientists to understand more about the nature of exoplanets which are very close to its sun.

The study, which is published in the American Astronomical Society's Astronomical Journal, has revealed that the temperature in this planet could be around 600 degree Celsius, and it may not be able to support life. Experts believe that this planet contains heavy elements like ice, silicates and iron. As per experts, the total mass of these elements combines almost 60 to 70 percent of the total mass of the planet.

India becoming a front-runner in the space industry

The new discovery is also considered a giant leap for Indian space research. Through this discovery, the country has joined the elite league of countries which are capable of confirming exoplanets of their own. The Indian scientists have already achieved 50 percent précised measurement using a tool called the PRL Advance Radial-velocity Abu-sky Search or PARAS spectrograph.

The PARAS spectrograph is the first of its kind in India and similar apparatus used for measuring the planetary size is available only in the United States and Europe.

Scientists achieved the exact measurement of this planet after observing the astronomical body for a period of 420 days.