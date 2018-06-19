A maid is on trial after she was arrested for allegedly committing sexual acts on the 11-year-old son of her employer. The incident associated with this case happened between January and June 2016, and during this period, the maid had apparently touched the young boy's private parts many times.

The Indian maid whose name has been now kept under the wraps due to a gag order to protect the boy's identity was working in the victim's house since early 2015. As per the documents submitted to the court, the maid kissed the boy on his lips between January and February 2016. On March 27, 2016, the maid asked the boy to grab her breast and later insisted to squeeze it. In May 2016, the maid even stroked in the genital parts of the boy over his underwear.

In May and June 2016, the maid reportedly threatened the boy many times and warned that she will leak the videos of the duo engaging in sexual acts on the internet.

As the court opened the case on June 2018, Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Chee Ee Ling informed the court that the prosecution will be submitting various proofs from six witnesses including the victim, the police officer who investigated the case, the victim's father, mother, maternal aunt and his elder sister. The initial tranche of the trial is expected to end on Wednesday.

While presenting before the court, the Indian maid who was unrepresented stood emotionless in the dock before the judge.

The maid is accused of three counts of committing sexual acts on a minor boy, and one count of committing an obscene act on the kid and using threatening words on him.

If found guilty for committing an obscene act on the boy, the maid can get five years imprisonment and a fine of S$10,000 on each count. For hurling threatening words on the boy, the maid could face six months in prison and a fine of S$5,000.