Health authorities in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh have revealed that a fake doctor who treats poor villagers in Northern India has infected at least 21 people with HIV using contaminated syringes and needles. According to reports, the suspect Rajendra Yadav fled Bangarmau, a small town in Uttar Pradesh after many people were detected with HIV.

Villagers in the area revealed that they have never seen Rajendra Yadav changing needles while taking injections to different patients. As the incident became a point of debate among Indian national media houses, Uttar Pradesh health minister Sidharth Nath Singh said that the government has ordered an investigation, and added that strict legal actions will be taken against unqualified medical practitioners in the state.

"The state government has ordered an investigation. It was found that a local quack has given the injection to the patients. The district administration has identified him and he will be arrested soon," assured the minister.

Sushil Chowdhary, the chief medical officer for the city of Unnao said that the habit of Rajendra Yadav using same needles and syringes is one of the reasons behind the spread of HIV among the patients in the area.

"As of now, he is the one responsible for so many people catching HIV infection. There can be other reasons, but initial investigation puts the onus on him," said Chowdhary, Hindustan Times reports.

According to the health authorities, Yadav used to roam across the village on his bicycle and treat patients outdoor. The authorities also revealed that he used to give injections to all ailments for a meager fee.

The Human Immuno Virus is capable of surviving in syringes used to draw infected blood for up to four weeks. If the temperature is lower than 4 degree Celsius, the virus may live longer, while it may die off within a week if the temperature is between 27-37 degree Celsius.