Former Indian cricket team Captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is all set to open a Cricket Academy in Singapore. According to reports, the academy will be opened on January 20 at the St Patrick's School. The decision to open a cricket academy in Singapore by Dhoni came just two months after he opened a cricket training school in Dubai.

According to latest updates, more than 200 children have already procured admission in this academy. The cricket academy is open to any child who is aged 6 years and above.

Cricket in Singapore

The curriculum of the cricket academy will be developed by Dhoni himself. Singapore women's National cricket team player GK Diviya will also co-operate with Dhoni in this effort. Men's National team players Chetan Suryavanshi and Chaminda Ruwan will also work for the betterment of the academy. The new academy is a jointly sponsored by Academia7 and sports management company Aarka Sports.

The new initiative from Dhoni aims to expand the popularity of cricket in countries like Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Hong Kong, Korea, Indonesia, and Japan.

In a recently issued statement, MS Dhoni said that sports is an essential driver for the development of a child's character.

"Apart from being fit, you can learn leadership and other important aspects of life via sports. Every kid should play an outdoor sport. MS Dhoni Cricket Academy is not only about producing cricket talent, but our academy's vision is to guide a kid to become a champion in life via sports," added Dhoni.

Dhoni is considered a legendary figure in Indian cricket, and as the Captain of the Indian National team, he helped the nation to win World Cup in 2011, World T20 in 2007 and ICC Champions Trophy in 2013. The arrival of Dhoni will surely act as a catalyst in the growth of cricket in Singapore.