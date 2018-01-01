Viswanathan Anand, Indian chess Grand Master (GM) and five times World Champion has achieved the third position at the King Salman FIDE World Blitz Championship (WBC) at Riyadh on 30 December, Saturday.

World Champion (GM) Magnus Carlsen won the tournament scoring 16 points and followed by Sergey Karjakin with 14.5 points out of the maximum possible 21 points.

On Saturday, after winning the World Rapid Chess Championship two days ago, Anand won five games and drew five in WBC. His only loss in the championship was to the Russian GM Ian Nepomniachtchi.

Curiously Carlsen had lost two games in the championship and won the title well ahead of the others to prove his superiority over the competition.

The 48-year old Anand on Saturday presented himself with another world tournament prize as a belated birthday gift after The King Salman World Rapid Championship in Riyadh on Thursday.

"It is the rebirth of the 'lightning kid' (Anand's childhood nickname). Despite the presence of several young players, Anand's results show that old is gold," R.R.Vasudevan, International Chess Arbiter and Chess Coach and who has played with the former World Champion during his younger days, told IANS.

"It is a phenomenal achievement for the Indian player as he was lagging two points behind him overnight leader. To make up the deficit and enter the top three list is nothing but great," Vasudevan added.

"My big admiration and respect for Anand for his love and passion for chess, and his willingness to battle again much younger players, one tournament after another. He will go down in history as one of the best to ever grace our beautiful game," Four-time women's World chess champion Susan Polgar told IANS.

"As for Carlsen, his performance on the last day is one to remember. Sheer will and determination! This is why he brings excitement and enthusiasm for chess, not only in Norway but around the world," she added.