Tamil movie superstar Rajinikanth on Sunday said that he would float a political party and contest in all the 234 Assembly constituencies in the state in the ensuing polls.

The actor said his party will not be contesting in the local body elections.

On 26 December, megastar Rajinikanth said he will announce his political stance on December 31. Addressing his fans in India's southern state of Tamil Nadu, the 67-year-old actor made it clear he was not saying he would enter politics but would only announce his "political stance" on that day.

Rajinikanth said he was not new to politics. However, it required time to "study and strategise".

"We will see when the war comes and war is nothing but an election. If you are entering a war you have to win it and you can't win just because of bravery. You also have to strategise. It is taking time because one has to analyse difficulties and losses," he said.

In November, he had told reporters that there was no hurry for him to enter politics.

In May, while addressing a large gathering of his fans, Rajinikanth said he would choose the path of politics "God willing".

"God decides what we have to do in life at every phase. Right now, he wants me to be an actor and I'm fulfilling my responsibility. If God willing, I will enter politics tomorrow.

"If I enter, I will be very truthful and will not entertain people who are in this to make money. I won't work with such people," he had said.