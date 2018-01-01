Quirky visuals, including those featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi beating drums, superstar Salman Khan dancing on "Oh oh jane jaana", clips from horror movie "Veerana", cine icon Jeetendra dancing with Sridevi as well as Ravana asking Lord Rama "scene kya hai', made DJ Nucleya's gig stand out at the OLA Sunburn here.

He played funky tunes and heady Bollywood remixes.

One doesn't expect a clip of the country's Prime Minister playing drums with Tanzanian President John Pombe Joseph Magufuli to feature at an EDM gig, but it was the moment which got the loudest cheers from the crowd.

Nucleya, whose real name is Udyan Sagar, synced the visuals with drum beats, making the audience go gaga at his gig on the third day of the ongoing OLA Sunburn fest on Saturday at Oxford Golf Resort, Lavale here.

He turned back the clock with his music, to bring back some of the old Bollywood tunes and 1990s music.

From clips out of "Sholay", old horror movies, "Mughal-E-Azam", Sunny Deol dancing on a Punjabi song, Suniel Shetty and Raveena Tandon dancing together, the funny "Mahabharat" scene from "Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro" to a mash-up of Salman's song -- Nucleya's gig was all about old Bollywood funk. These turned out to be the right notes to be played as the arena was jampacked with each and everyone joining in the party.

The highlight was when he played the visuals of yoga guru Baba Ramdev during a yoga session with actress Shilpa Shetty, and then the clip of a woman going on an abusive rant against the government -- which went viral last year, followed by his track "Akkad bakkad" with the music lovers joining in to repeat the line Nucleya bole f**k that sh*t".

There was a Punjabi twist to the evening also as he plugged in some 'desi' fun with the tunes of "Laung gawacha" and "Jind mahi".

How about seeing the characters from B.R. Chopra's "Ramayan" -- Lord Rama and Ravana -- chatting about the party scene? It was Lord Rama's character lip-syncing to "Scene kya hai", and Ravana responding with "Bata na scene kya hai?"

That was the twist that Nucleya gave to the mythological tale.

Apart from old cinema classics, he also played some scenes of the epic "Baahubali: The Beginning".

The other star attraction on the third day was the performance by Indian-American DJ and record producer KSHMR as well as the debut gig of British electronic music group Clean Bandit.

The annual musical extravaganza started on December 28 with the gig by Belgian DJ duo Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike, and will conclude on Sunday with DJ Martin Garrix.