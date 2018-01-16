India's Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa visited the NCC Republic Day Camp 2018 at Delhi Cantonment on Jan 12, and the Chief of the Air Staff reviewed a 'Guard of Honour' presented by the smartly turned out NCC (National cadet corps) cadets from all the three wings of the NCC -- Army, Navy and Air Force. This was followed by a band display by the cadets.

Dhanoa also inspected the flag area prepared by the cadets from all 17 NCC Directorates, depicting various Social Awareness themes. He was given a crisp brief by the cadets on their respective models. Then, the CAS visited 'Hall of Fame', a possession of NCC with a display of rich archival collection, which showcases alumni photographs, models, motivational material and other achievements of NCC.

Later, CAS along with other distinguished guests, witnessed a Cultural Programme by the cadets in the NCC auditorium. Congratulating the cadets for their captivating cultural programme and soldierly alertness on parade, Dhanoa lauded the stellar role played by NCC in shaping the country's youth through its motto of 'Unity and Discipline' enabling them to shoulder the responsibilities of building a strong nation.

He also assured NCC of the IAF's continued support, in the use of microlight aircraft as a training aid for flying by NCC cadets.