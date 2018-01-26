India on Friday celebrated its 69th Republic Day with 10 leaders of ASEAN, including Singapore, taking a close look at the country's military might and cultural diversity and getting a peep into achievements at the annual grand parade in New Delhi, amid a thick fog blanketing the city, reports said.

President Ram Kovind, the commander-in-chief of the armed forces, took his first Republic Day salute as the parade was led by Army personnel carrying the Asean flag and flags of all 10 Asean nations.

It was followed by military and paramilitary contingents, including mounted troops from the 61st Cavalry and mechanised columns. Martial music filled the air as soldiers drawn from some of the finest military units marched with clockwork precision.

The military parade was commanded by Lt. Gen. Asit Mistry, General Officer Commanding, Headquarters Delhi Area. Nearly 60,000 police and paramilitary personnel were deployed across Delhi, reports IANS.