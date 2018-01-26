India on Friday celebrated its 69th Republic Day with 10 leaders of ASEAN, including Singapore, taking a close look at the country's military might and cultural diversity and getting a peep into achievements at the annual grand parade in New Delhi, amid a thick fog blanketing the city, reports said.
President Ram Kovind, the commander-in-chief of the armed forces, took his first Republic Day salute as the parade was led by Army personnel carrying the Asean flag and flags of all 10 Asean nations.
It was followed by military and paramilitary contingents, including mounted troops from the 61st Cavalry and mechanised columns. Martial music filled the air as soldiers drawn from some of the finest military units marched with clockwork precision.
The military parade was commanded by Lt. Gen. Asit Mistry, General Officer Commanding, Headquarters Delhi Area. Nearly 60,000 police and paramilitary personnel were deployed across Delhi, reports IANS.
President Ram Nath Kovind, the Vice President, M. Venkaiah Naidu, the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and other dignitaries, at Rajpath, on the occasion of the 69th Republic Day Parade 2018, in New Delhi on January 26, 2018.
PIB
PIB
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Singapore PM Lee at Rajpath, on the occasion of the 69th Republic Day Parade 2018, in New Delhi on January 26, 2018.
PIB
PIB
PIB
PIB
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being received by the tri-Service Chiefs at the 69th Republic Day Celebrations, at Rajpath, in New Delhi on January 26, 2018.
PIB
PIB
Prime Minister, Narendra Modi receiving the Sultan of Brunei, Mr. Hassanal Bolkiah, at Rajpath, on the occasion of the 69th Republic Day Parade 2018
PIB
PIB
Prime Minister Narendra Modi receiving the President of Philippines, Mr. Rodrigo Duterte, at Rajpath, on the occasion of the 69th Republic Day Parade 2018, in New Delhi on January 26, 2018.
PIB
PIB
Prime Minister Narendra Modi receiving the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, Mr. Hun Sen, at Rajpath, on the occasion of the 69th Republic Day Parade 2018, in New Delhi on January 26, 2018.
PIB
PIB
Prime Minister Narendra Modi receiving the State Counsellor of Myanmar, Ms. Aung San Suu Kyi, at Rajpath, on the occasion of the 69th Republic Day Parade 2018, in New Delhi on January 26, 2018.
PIB
PIB
Prime Minister Narendra Modi receiving the Prime Minister of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, Mr. Nguyen Xuan Phuc, at Rajpath, on the occasion of the 69th Republic Day Parade 2018, in New Delhi on January 26, 2018.
PIB
PIB
Prime Minister Narendra Modi receiving the Prime Minister of Laos, Mr. Thongloun Sisoulith, at Rajpath, on the occasion of the 69th Republic Day Parade 2018, in New Delhi on January 26, 2018.
PIB
PIB
PIB
PIB
Prime Minister Narendra Modi signing the visitor's book at the Amar Jawan Jyoti, India Gate, on the occasion of the 69th Republic Day Parade 2018, in New Delhi on January 26, 2018.
PIB
PIB
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paying homage at the Amar Jawan Jyoti, India Gate, on the occasion of the 69th Republic Day Parade 2018, in New Delhi on January 26, 2018.
PIB
PIB
PIB
PIB