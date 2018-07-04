A study has revealed that increased testosterone levels in male bodies will make them more obsessed with expensive luxury brands.

As per the joint study, published in the journal Nature Communications, was conducted by researchers at the INSEAD, the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, the Wharton Neuroscience Initiative, Ivey Business School, California Institute of Technology and ZRT Laboratories, testosterone is a major influencer of male consumer behaviour.

The new study report indicates that the level of testosterone in a male body has direct impacts in boosting the social status, and this is the reason why people with high testosterone levels tend to buy expensive apparels, clothing, watches and cars.

The intense desire to buy luxury goods among men with high testosterone levels has some biological reasons too. As per the study report, displaying higher social status brings various benefits to the life of men including increased mating opportunities, and huge access to resources and social influences.

During the study, Gideon Nave who works at the University of Pennsylvania and his colleagues recruited 243 men aged between 18 to 55 for the trial. Some of these participants were given testosterone in the form of a skin gel, while others received placebo.

Later, they were asked to choose between two products, and interestingly, people who received the real testosterone doses tend to pick luxurious products when compared to others who received placebo.

"We found that the men who received testosterone showed greater preference towards the high-status brands. The use of brands to signal status does not necessarily have to 'work', it's enough that the men believe that it works," said Gideon Nave, Inquirer.net reports.

However, more studies should be carried out to know whether women tend to fall flat for men who drives a luxury car and wear a Rolex gold chain watch.