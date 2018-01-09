These absolutely swirling images of Jupiter are edited by some talented citizen scientists to showcase the latest batch of photos of Jupiter taken byNASA's Juno Spacecraft, after completing its 10th space trip around the planet. The intricate patterns have been amazingly brought to life by two citizen scientists, Gerald Eichstadt and Sean Doran, who have edited the images by manipulating the colour and contrast. This is one of NASA's challenging outcome which gives the opportunity for space fans to experience the real picture of Jupiter.

The intricate patterns on Jupiter's surface are real and show the turbulent, ever-changing surface of Jupiter's atmosphere, marbled with multi-layered cloud systems, says NASA.

Check out some images of Jupiter taken by NASA's Spacecraft Juno as it completed its 10th space trip around the planet: