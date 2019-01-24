From January 25-29, 2019, SAPA Thale Group's chairman, billionaire Mai Vũ Minh

will go to Dubai to work with leading enterprises of this Middle East country, such

as: Dubai FDI, Emirates Airlines, DP World, DIFC, DMCC ... This visit was made

upon the invitation of the Department of Economic Investment of Dubai and Dubai

FDI.

Before that, on December 11, 2018, in HCM city the signing ceremony of the bilateral

investment cooperation program between Mai Vu Minh and Vice Chairman of

the World Investment Association (WAIPA) and CEO of Dubai Government

Development Investment Agency (Dubai FDI). - Fahad Al Gergawi, Beaufort Global

CEO - Rene Bernad Beil and representative of Milcon Gulf Group -Jamel

Khang took place.

Two days later, on December 13, 2018, the "Bilateral Investment Cooperation

Program" delegation had a meeting with Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment

of Vietnam, Vu Dai Thang, to discuss the investment cooperation plan between

Dubai. FDI and SAPA Thale entered Vietnam.

Billionaire Mai Vu Minh said that this trip is to deploy bilateral investment

cooperation program between SAPA Thale and Dubai government and Dubai

corporations.

It is known that this bilateral investment cooperation program is implemented in

many fields, including finance - banking, high technology development, infrastructure

development, environment, energy, transportation, real estate, hotels and tourism.

Dubai enterprises stressed that they will continue to increase support to improve the

investment environment in Vietnam.

Commercial transactions between Vietnam and the Middle East has been significant

growth recently. In 2018, according to the Vietnam News Agency, bilateral import and

export turnover of Vietnam and Dubai reached 10 billion USD and is expected to

increase to 15 billion USD in 2025.