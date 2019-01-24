From January 25-29, 2019, SAPA Thale Group's chairman, billionaire Mai Vũ Minh
will go to Dubai to work with leading enterprises of this Middle East country, such
as: Dubai FDI, Emirates Airlines, DP World, DIFC, DMCC ... This visit was made
upon the invitation of the Department of Economic Investment of Dubai and Dubai
FDI.
Before that, on December 11, 2018, in HCM city the signing ceremony of the bilateral
investment cooperation program between Mai Vu Minh and Vice Chairman of
the World Investment Association (WAIPA) and CEO of Dubai Government
Development Investment Agency (Dubai FDI). - Fahad Al Gergawi, Beaufort Global
CEO - Rene Bernad Beil and representative of Milcon Gulf Group -Jamel
Khang took place.
Two days later, on December 13, 2018, the "Bilateral Investment Cooperation
Program" delegation had a meeting with Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment
of Vietnam, Vu Dai Thang, to discuss the investment cooperation plan between
Dubai. FDI and SAPA Thale entered Vietnam.
Billionaire Mai Vu Minh said that this trip is to deploy bilateral investment
cooperation program between SAPA Thale and Dubai government and Dubai
corporations.
It is known that this bilateral investment cooperation program is implemented in
many fields, including finance - banking, high technology development, infrastructure
development, environment, energy, transportation, real estate, hotels and tourism.
Dubai enterprises stressed that they will continue to increase support to improve the
investment environment in Vietnam.
Commercial transactions between Vietnam and the Middle East has been significant
growth recently. In 2018, according to the Vietnam News Agency, bilateral import and
export turnover of Vietnam and Dubai reached 10 billion USD and is expected to
increase to 15 billion USD in 2025.