Popular K-pop group iKON is back with a bang with their latest album topping domestic and global music charts.

iKON dropped their latest album on January 25 in the evening. Right after their release, their title track 'Love Scenario' beat other songs topping several key domestic real-time charts, while other tracks of the album such as 'Long Time No See', 'Jerk' and 'Beautiful' have also done very well globally.

On January 26, iKON's 'Return' succeeded in securing the first place on iTunes album charts of 17 different countries and cities including Armenia, Brunei, Colombia, Singapore, Thailand, Taiwan, Turkey and many more.

Fans are overjoyed about the new release and the huge success of their comeback. The hashtag #IKON_Return is currently trending on Twitter.

Check out fans' awwdorable support and love for their idol:

Check out iKON's 'Love Scenario' MV below: