iKON's Song Yun Hyeong and Momoland's Daisy were hit by reports that they are dating. However, the statements released by their agencies have caused confusion among fans.

On February 14, Sports Seoul revealed that the idols are seeing each other. A source said: "Song Yun Hyeong and Daisy are currently dating. They met as sunbae and hoobae in the music industry, and began dating about 3-4 months ago. The two enjoy dates together on days without schedules. They are a very compatible couple. They respect each other very much."

Another insider allegedly said: "Several insiders already know of their relationship. Due to their busy schedules, they don't see each other often."

Following that, YG Entertainment released a statement that read, according to Soompi: "With interest in each other, they met up a few times, but they are not dating."

Meanwhile, MOMOLAND's agency MLD Entertainment released a note, stating: "Hello, this is MLD Entertainment. This is our official response to the dating rumors surrounding our agency artist Daisy and iKON's Song Yunhyeong. After checking [with Daisy], we confirmed that they have been seeing each other for three months with interest in one another."

However, fans will have to wait and watch to see if the dating reports are really true.

As for their professional life, the 24-year-old artist is a member of seven-piece boy band since 2015. The group won Digital Song of the Year at the Golden Disc Award in 2018 thanks to hit track, Love Scenario.

Daisy is one of the nine members of Momoland that rose to fame in 2018. She tried her luck in the reality show Finding Momoland and was eliminated, before eventually joining the group. She specializes in ballet and English, having lived in Canada for 11 years.