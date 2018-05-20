A new video uploaded by conspiracy theory channel 'UFOmania' has claimed that Intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM) in Malmstrom Air Force base are under alien control. The conspiracy theory channel has made this assumption after many UFO sightings were reported in and around the area.

These conspiracy theorists believe that aliens are closely monitoring war preparations happening on earth and they are now even capable of controlling the dreaded weapons of US military.

These theorists reveal that on March 16, 1967, soon after a UFO sighting near the Malmstrom Air Force base, the Minuteman missiles developed by the US army was deactivated mysteriously. Soon, the US Air Force and Boeing initiated an investigation but, they failed to find the exact reason behind the arrest of the system. It should be noted that the Minuteman missiles are advanced ICBMs developed by the US Air Force that can transport nuclear warheads up to a distance of 6000 miles.

It was on January 24, 2018, that a UFO was last seen near Malmstrom Air Force base. On that day, a black UFO apparently 20 meters in diameter was spotted near the base. There was an unexpected power outage in the area during the same time of the sighting. Alien hunters have claimed that there are more than 20 reported UFO sightings in the area in the past one decade that clearly indicates the regular visits by the extraterrestrials.

The new video by UFOmania has already gone viral and it has racked up more than 14,000 views. Viewers also shared their theories behind these weird sightings. Janet Baker, a YouTube user commented that aliens are restricting humans from using a nuclear weapon which may bring devastation in all nooks of the globe.

"It's already proven that they have interfered with nuclear bombs and nuclear warheads by not allowing them to go off! They are not going to allow us to have a nuclear war on this planet. They are not allowed to interfere except if things go nuclear. S, of course,e they're monitoring it," commented Baker.