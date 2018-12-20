Singapore's Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said on Wednesday, December 19 that due to a bomb hoax, car breakdowns and rampant queue cutting at Causeway between December 14 and 16 both arriving and departing traffic lanes were affected.

ICA stated in a press release that due to the increase in the number of travellers heavy traffic is expected at this time of the year, especially at Woodlands and Tuas Checkpoints. They also said that heavy traffic jams are expected to continue until the end of the year.

ICA is monitoring incoming and outgoing traffic in real-time across different transportation medium such as buses, cars, lorries and motorcycles for the faster clearance at the checkpoints.

In addition, they said, "This includes cross-deployment of officers and flexible use of lanes for clearance of conveyances."

"We would like to assure travellers that our officers are working round the clock and doing their utmost to ensure that travellers' needs continue to be met without compromising security. During this peak period, ICA officers have put in many overtime hours. All our available resources are being used.

"From time to time, during shift changes or redeployment of officers to other high traffic areas, certain counters may have to be temporarily closed," ICA said.

The travellers are advised to check all the traffic updates available on the official Facebook page of ICA. However, for the convenience of the travellers Expressway Monitoring & Advisory System (EMAS) has been installed in BKE and AYE.

Earlier, ICA asked the travellers to avoid Woodlands Checkpoint on December 13 as the Malaysian authorities have planned to conduct an exercise at the Customs, Immigration And Quarantine Complex, as well as at the Johor Bahru Sentral Railway Station.