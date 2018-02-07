Domestic consumer electronics company iBall on Monday launched its newest CompBook Premio v2.0 laptop that is packed with more processing power, memory and storage device for Rs 21,999.

iBall CompBook Premio v2.0 is targeted at business users, students, homemakers and budding entrepreneurs and is available at all the leading retail stores in gun mustard metallic colour.

The 14-inch laptop comes with pre-installed Windows 10 and the latest Intel Pentium Quad Core processor with processing speeds up to 2.5 GHz.

It has 4GB RAM and 32GB in-built storage along with Micro SD Slot. The memory can be expanded up to 128GB. The laptop also has a provision to expand the storage capacity of SSD/HDD support up to 1TB inside the laptop.

iBall CompBook Premio has a HD display with immersive visuals and a "Precision Mouse Touch Pad".

The device delivers with long hours of battery backup along with "Intelligent Power Saving" feature of Windows 10.

It has in-built Cortana digital personal assistant and connectivity options including bluetooth, mini HDMI Port and dedicated LAN port for access to Internet and data sharing.