The iAPFree tweak can now be installed on iPhone or iPad devices running iOS 11.1.2 jailbreak using the Cydia installer. This tweak primarily gives jailbreak device owners the ability to get in-app purchases for free.

The developer of the tweak has clarified that any apps, free or paid, that have in-app purchases can be supported. As for the games app, it depends on the games and how they are developed.

It is important to follow every single step in this tutorial to avoid issues. Even so, jailbreak tweaks and apps are not foolproof all the time, so problems might occur once in a while. At the moment, there is no way that you can get this tweak loaded on a non-jailbroken device.

How to install iAPFree

If you are ready to proceed, you can follow these simple steps below on how to download and install iAPFree on an iPhone or iPad running iOS 11.1.2. The tweak's repo source should be added to your Cydia directory first.

Step 1: Connect your iPhone or iPad to the internet.

Step 2: Launch the Cydia installer app and tap on Sources.

Step 3: Tap Add repo.

Step 4: Choose between BiteYourApple or HackYouriPhone to add. Note that they are currently the most recommended iAPFree repo.

Step 5: Type in the search box "iAPFree".

Step 6: Select the relevant result and install it.

Enjoy getting those in-app purchases for free with iAPFree!