MBC's popular sci-fi and rom-com drama 'I Am Not a Robot' has finally come to an end on January 25.

With the completion of the program, lead actors Yoo Seung Ho, Chae Soo Bin and Uhm Ki Joon have shared some final words on the drama.

'I AM Not a Robot' revolves around the story of a man who is allergic to humans and his relationship with a supposed robot who is actually a human.

The drama portrays a sweet and sentimental side of Kim Min Kyu who has been betrayed by friends and closed ones after his parent's tragic death. He isolates himself from everything and everyone and lives alone in his parent's huge bungalow. Kim Min Kyu does not trust anybody but everything changes when a scientist sends a human look-alike robot to his house for a trial in order to convince him to buy it.

Earlier Min Kyu was skeptical about the robot but eventually, he starts finding solace in the robot's warmth and falls for her deeply. The original robot was technically replaced with a human pretending to be one due to some problem for few days.

Due to its unique storyline and talented cast, the drama garnered much attention and love from the audience.

The cast members have said a few words with the drama coming to its end:

Yoo Seung considers the drama 'a heartwarming' drama that warmed everybody during this cold season.

He said, " As this was my first time being in a romantic comedy, I worried a lot about my character and how I should portray him, and I think that has helped me grow and learn a lot as an actor. The time I spent as Min Kyu will remain with me for a long time as happy and meaningful memories. I was happy to have the honor of working with such a great director and crew, and I also want to thank the actors who worked alongside me. Finally, I want to thank all our viewers who gave us their unwavering love and support."

Chae Soo Bin has also shared some emotive thoughts and said, "I was happy to have played a part in creating this heartwarming drama. 'I Am Not a Robot' has been a new experience for me. It's the first time that I played two roles simultaneously, and the first time I played a robot. Though I was worried about taking on such a role for the first time, I was able to enjoy my time on set thanks to everyone around me."

She went on to say that because of the huge support from the viewers, she was able to gain strength and wrap up the drama on a high note. She also said that she hopes the drama remains a warm memory in the hearts of people who supported them throughout.

Uhm Ki Joon also shares his experience on the set of the drama and said, "I had so much fun playing a role that wasn't a bad guy for the first time in a while. It was a great experience. I hope to greet you again with another great project in the future. Till then, stay healthy and happy."

So it is finally a wrap up for the most viewed drama this month.

Fans and viewers are losing their mind and are extremely emotional about their favorite show coming to an end.

They have also expressed their sentiments and have bid goodbye on social media.

With inputs from imbc.