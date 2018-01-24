If everything goes well, Hyun Bin will team up with pretty actress Park Shin Hye for SBS' upcoming melodrama "Fox Bride Star." Bin's agency has confirmed that the actor is reviewing the offer positively and would take a final call soon. The plot revolves around a man and a woman who takes each other's help to heal the scars in their life.

Hyun Bin will play the role of a genius advertisement planner and an icon of success named Lee Soo-yeon, a man in his mid-twenties. However, he has a tragic past that has left a deep scar in his life. Shin Hye will be seen as a 27-year old who is alone in this world struggling to overcome her daily struggles. Her father died in an accident while trying to save another person's life and the loneliness has left her numb.

If Hyun Bin accepts the offer, this will be his television comeback in three years after "Hyde, Jekyll, Me." He will also be reuniting with his "Secret Garden" director, PD Shin Woo-chul, who also wielded the megaphone for "A Gentleman's Dignity" and "Gu Family Book."

On the career front, Hyun Bin is also gearing up to star in a thriller directed by Lee Jong Seok. Titled "Negotiations," he will be sharing screen space with Seo Ye Jin in this crime drama. The story revolves around a negotiator from the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency's crisis negotiating team and a criminal who kidnaps the negotiator's superior.

On the other hand, Shin Hye's last television drama was "Doctors" in 2016. Ever since then, the actress has been busy with her fan meetings, advertisements and photo shoots. In 2017, Shin Hye starred in the crime drama "Heart Blackened" alongside Choi Min-shik. It was a remake of the Chinese film "Silent Witness."