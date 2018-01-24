The first episode of the most awaited television reality show, Hyori Homestay season 2 will be aired on February 4. JTBC has unveiled the logo for the second season and the shooting for the show is already underway.

In the show, a celebrity couple (Lee Hyo Ri and Lee Sang Soon) is assigned with the task of running a homestay at the Jeju Islands. The final episode of the first season ended with the highest rating on September 24, 2017. The show was an instant hit among netizens and gained massive popularity over the time.

The production team has already confirmed that actress Yoona will replace IU in the second season of JTBC's Hyori's Homestay. In the first season, IU appeared as a part-timer and was highly appreciated for her ethics and modesty. Yoona, often known as the queen of chemistry, debuted as a member of Girl's Generation—one of Kpop's topmost selling girl band. She became a household name in Korea after appearing in numerous television commercials. In 2017, Yoona appeared on the cover of seven magazine—probably the most by any K-pop artist.

In addition, 'Love in the Moonlight' actor Park Bo Gum will join Yoona as a part-timer in the reality show. Bo Gum is expected to make a short appearance and will be shooting for just three days. Ever since the massive hit of 'Love in the Moonlight,' all eyes are on Bo Gum and his next project. Though the actor has been busy with a slew of advertisements, shows and fan meeting, he is yet to take the final call on his next assignment.

Bo Gum and Yoona's inclusion in the show are likely to hike the ratings further. The program will be aired every Sundays at 20.30 (KST).