The Ministry of Employment and Labour (MOEL) is currently investigating the safety measures and labour security on the sets of tvN's fantasy romance Hwayugi. The drama's filming fate is highly depended on the report that MOEL will submit after their investigation.

The producers have already announced that the third and fourth episodes, supposed to be aired on December 30, 31, will be postponed by a week. The reason is due to the extensive computer graphics works which are taking more time than expected. Since the fantasy-thriller involves a lot of monsters and exorcisms, the CGI team requires more time to complete the scenes with perfection.

However, now it looks like the fate of the drama will highly depend on the report that MOEL produces. An official from the Union told Sports Chosun that the field investigation has been completed and the responsible authorities from the production company will be summoned for further investigation soon. Post which a final report will be submitted.

The issue began when one of its staff members fell for more than three meters while fixing the chandeliers for the shoot. He was immediately rushed to the hospital in an unconscious stage but suffered a broken spine and pelvic bone. He is said to have regained consciousness, however, due to the injuries doctors have said that the staff might suffer partial paralysis as an aftermath.

Also Read: Media Union urges tvN to stop production of Hwayugi after freak accident leaves staff paralyzed

Following that, the National Media Workers Union urged the broadcaster to stop the production and investigate the real cause of the accident. "The staff seem to be working overnight for days and despite that, they were asked to install the equipment. The victim seems to have been forced to work because the art team had trouble finishing the schedule on time," the Union's statement read. They further demanded details on the roles and responsibilities assigned to the workers.