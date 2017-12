tvN's new fantasy drama Hwayugi, which premiered on December 23, received thumping response among fans. However, what caught the attention of all was the postproduction errors that took place during the broadcast of the second episode on Sunday (December 24). Apart from the visible wires during the stunt scenes, viewers also witnessed the green board background instead of the edited ones.

Immediately, tvN replaced the drama with ads, promos of upcoming shows and directors cut video. After more than 10 minutes, the broadcast resumed but the bloopers continued. Finally, the channel abruptly stopped the program with an apology card. Written by the Hong sisters, the story is a modern take on the Chinese classic novel 'Journey to the West.' The story revolves around a monk's journey with four troublesome companions who must atone for their sins.

The channel has now issued a detailed apology note explaining the situation. They added that the delay in editing has caused the broadcast errors. "We apologise sincerely for causing concerns, and we will do our best that this does not happen again. We will be airing the finished 2nd episode that did not air on the 24th," the statement read (as translated by All Kpop). The finished episode will be aired on Christmas Day without any advertisements so that fans can enjoy the uninterrupted broadcast.

The channel finally concluded that their staffs are working overtime since filming to bring out the effects of the demon whig eventually led to the error. The channel assured that they will learn from this mistake to create better contents.

In the drama, Lee Seung Gi plays the role of a powerful minor god who was exiled to the human world with his powers sealed, due to his mischievous and prideful nature. The main cast also includes Cha Seung-won, Oh Yeon-seo, Lee Hong-gi and Jang Gwang. From the posters and promos, it looks like Cha Seung will appear as the Bull Demon King, the evil mastermind while Oh Yeon Seo plays the human version of Xuanzang.

The edited version of episode 2 will be aired on December 25 at 6:10 p.m. KST.