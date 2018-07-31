Conspiracy theory YouTube channel 'mavi777' has uploaded a mysterious video which shows a bizarre human-shaped UFO hovering across the skies in an eerie manner. The YouTube channel reveals that the video was captured from Dresden, Germany, and claims that something strange is happening in the skies.

The video was apparently shot by a local resident on July 29, 2018, and soon after observing the anomaly, he sent the clip to MUFON (Mutual UFO Network) for further investigation. In a report submitted to MUFON, the eyewitness wrote that the object spotted in the sky did not look normal.

The video has now gone viral on online spaces, and many conspiracy theorists have started claiming that the object in the sky might be a shape-shifting alien humanoid. As per these theorists, alien hybrids have many peculiar capabilities including shape-shifting and it is helping them to hide from the general public.

After watching the video, viewers also put forward various theories explaining this bizarre sky event.

"I saw the same thing over Texas while in a plane. I have a picture," commented Louis Mac, a YouTube user.

However, skeptics strongly objected to the views of alien buffs. As per skeptics, there is nothing unusual about the sky sighting, and they make it clear that it is an aerostatic weather balloon which got misinterpreted as a UFO. Some other people argued that the object in the skies might be actually a cloud with a weird shape.

"These balloons have been spotted all over the world...nothing to see here, move along...," commented The Full Metal Chef, another YouTuber.

The new UFO sighting was reported just a few days after strange flying objects were spotted in the skies of Nevada. The area where the sighting took place was very near to Area 51, and many conspiracy theorists alleged that the US government is carrying out secret military experiments with alien technology.