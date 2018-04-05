In a stunning incident, a human-shaped figure was seen hovering over in the skies of Goania, a Brazilian city. The video, apparently shot by a motorist who was riding along a rural road, after spotting the anomaly in the sky.

After taking a close look, he realized that it was a humanoid figure with arms protruding out of it. Interestingly, the figure spotted remained motionless throughout the video. The video was later uploaded on conspiracy theory channel Secureteam10, where it has attracted more than 430,000 views.

"This is a UFO sighting coming out of Brazil. It can only be described as a strangely-shaped UFO. I don't have many more details than this other than the location and where it was sighted.Throughout the entire footage, the object doesn't seem to be moving at all," said the narrator in the video.

As the video went viral, viewers started coming out with various possible explanations. A YouTube user commented that the object spotted in the video is not a UFO, but it is basically a flying man. Another user argued that it is Jesus Christ landing from space to earth.

However, experts find nothing suspicious about the clip, and the humanoid figure which we see in the clip is a black cloud. According to them, it is the peculiar property of human mind called pareidolia which compels the human mind to form a recognizable image on unrelated patterns among the clouds.

Interestingly, UFO sightings are increasing all over the earth. Recently, a circular shaped UFO was filmed by a school teacher in Indonesia, and the clip has gone viral on the internet. Many conspiracy theorists believe that aliens are visiting earth to monitor our activities, and some even claim that a disclosure will be imminent soon.