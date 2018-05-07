Renowned author Mark O'Connell, in his book 'To Be a Machine', has revealed that the advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) will create a new hybrid race of humans which are super intelligent. According to O'Connell, this new race which will be a mix of humans and machines will be undoubtedly super gods in all aspects, and they will possess super strengths and extended lifespans.

In his book, O'Connell suggested a new theory named 'transhumanism', and he revealed that once it becomes a reality, it will change the course of the human race forever. The author revealed that 'transhumanism' is not a new concept, and humans have long been trying to improve the lives with transhuman technology tools like hearing aids, spectacles, false legs etc.

According to the Irish writer, advancements in science and technology will help humans to eradicate aging as the cause of death. Just like a plot similar to Hollywood films, humans would be able to merge with machines, thus reshaping the existing human entity completely.

This is not the first time that an expert is predicting astonishing claims about the impact of artificial intelligence in the future. In February 2018, Sebastian Thrun, a co-founder of Google's secret Google X laboratory revealed that humans will emerge as superhuman workers in the future. During a talk delivered at the World Government Summit, Sebastian Thrun told the audience that the advent of artificial intelligence will move people to more creative jobs in the most effective manner.

However, many eminent personalities including Elon Musk had several times warned that the impact of artificial intelligence will cause adverse results in the future. According to the Space X founder, artificial intelligence is more dangerous for humankind than nuclear weapons.

'This is a situation where you have a very serious danger to the public. There needs to be a public body that has insight and oversight so that everyone is delivering AI safely. This is extremely important. My point was AI is far more dangerous than nukes. So why do we have no regulatory oversight? It's insane," said Musk.

Dr Ian Pearson, a renowned futurologist has also shared similar views and revealed that artificial intelligence powered robots will treat humans like slaves once they grab command over the planet.