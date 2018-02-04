Chinese telecommunications company Huawei will be launching its next-generation smartphone in Paris in March, touted to be the P20. The upcoming flagship handset will sport the world's first triple-camera system co-designed by German optics firm Leica.

Huawei's new smartphone was confirmed by the company on Wednesday to debut on March 27 in the French capital's celebrated museum and exhibition hall, the Grand Palais. The media invitation it sent, however, did not specifically mention the name of the phone.

According to Forbes, it could be the P20, a successor to the P10 which was launched in March 2016. What is certain, the device will be a breakthrough not only for the company but for the smartphone industry in general.

The P20 will rock three main cameras engineered together with industry leader Leica. There are no details how many pixels will each camera have but it will be a total of 40 megapixels and capable of up to five times hybrid zoom, optical and digital. The front shooter, on the other hand, will have a 24-megapixel lens.

The cameras of the smartphone are a huge upgrade from its predecessor that had a 12-megapixel and 24-megapixel dual-camera system and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.

Pertaining to build, the P20 is not a bezel-less smartphone but is thinner and more compact than the 6-inch Mate 10 Pro. Although, it will have a thinner top and bottom bezels.

Like the latter, the upcoming handset will be powered by its own Kirin 970 chip, a processor with neural processing unit responsible for artificial intelligence-related features. The P20 will also come with the Android 8.1 Oreo OS.

As for the price, there have been no details available so far. The P10 arrived in 2016 for US$477.