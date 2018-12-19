It's been more than a month since Huawei commenced Android Pie-based EMUI 9 beta testing and now, the company has finally begun rolling the public version to three flagship phones—Huawei P20 Pro, the generic P20 and the Mate 10 Pro in Europe.
In addition to the usual Google's own features, EMUI 9 will bring several proprietary custom navigation improvements, optimisation to enhance battery life, more accessibility options in the settings and more.
Since the roll-out is carried out in phases, it will take several days, probably by this weekend to reach all corners.
Here's How To Install Android Pie On Huawei P20, P20 Pro And Mate 10 Pro:
Step 1: Once you get new software notification, select "Yes, I'm in"
Step 2: After the software is downloaded, select "Install now"
Step 3: After the software is installed, your phone will restart automatically
Step 4: Your phone is now updated
Once the company completes the Android Pie deployment to the P20, P20 Pro and the Mate 10 Pro, Huawei will expand the roll-out to standard Mate 10, Mate 9 and P10 series and also to subsidiary branded phones— Honor View 10, Honor 10, Honor Play 10 and more.
Android Pie: Key Features You Need To Know
- One of the key aspects of Android Pie is the digital wellbeing. It brings Dashboard, which highlights screen time and phone usage including how many times the device has been unlocked and a number of notifications received so that they get an overview on how much obsessed with the phone. It also allows users to set App Timers to put limits on app usage
- Android Pie also comes with Wind Down and Do Not Disturb. With these features, users can set a daily schedule to get the phone ready for bed. Its screen fades to Grayscale, while Do Not Disturb silences notifications for a restful sleep. He/she can activate Do Not Disturb anytime they want to disconnect.
- Android 9 Pie also makes notifications more useful and offer actionable functionalities with conversations such as attach photos and stickers along with suggesting smart replies. Also, helps users get things done faster by predicting their next move and displaying the right action on the phone.
- The new System navigation system offers a single home button that provides intelligent predictions and suggestions (user enabled).
- Besides the usual Google security patch, Android 9 Pie brings several new safety features, including a standardized biometric authentication prompt to provide a more consistent authentication experience across Android.
- After upgrading to the Android Pie, devices will restrict any apps accessing users' phone microphone, camera, or other sensors when an app is idle or running in the background. (If an app does need to access a sensor, it will show a persistent notification on your phone.)
- Furthermore, Android 9 introduces several new security features, including a standardized biometric authentication prompt to provide a more consistent authentication experience across Android.
- The Pie update also brings important enhancements that protect all web communications and offer private web surfing. It enables encryption of Android backups with a client-side secret (the device PIN, pattern or password) for greater security.
- Android Pie's Slices feature identifies relevant information of users' favourite apps to make them more easily accessible when they need them
- Other notable features include full-view screen friendly swipe-based navigation interface option, revamped setting drawer, adaptive battery and display, extend battery life and several others.