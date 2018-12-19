It's been more than a month since Huawei commenced Android Pie-based EMUI 9 beta testing and now, the company has finally begun rolling the public version to three flagship phones—Huawei P20 Pro, the generic P20 and the Mate 10 Pro in Europe.

In addition to the usual Google's own features, EMUI 9 will bring several proprietary custom navigation improvements, optimisation to enhance battery life, more accessibility options in the settings and more.

Since the roll-out is carried out in phases, it will take several days, probably by this weekend to reach all corners.

Here's How To Install Android Pie On Huawei P20, P20 Pro And Mate 10 Pro:

Step 1: Once you get new software notification, select "Yes, I'm in"

Step 2: After the software is downloaded, select "Install now"

Step 3: After the software is installed, your phone will restart automatically

Step 4: Your phone is now updated

Once the company completes the Android Pie deployment to the P20, P20 Pro and the Mate 10 Pro, Huawei will expand the roll-out to standard Mate 10, Mate 9 and P10 series and also to subsidiary branded phones— Honor View 10, Honor 10, Honor Play 10 and more.

Android Pie: Key Features You Need To Know