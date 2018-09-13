It's a season of flagship smartphones and Apple just ousted its premium iPhone Xs, Xs Max and Xr smartphones at an event on Wednesday. While we've already seen Samsung's second-flagship of the year, Galaxy Note 9, it leaves us with a handful of well-known brands, such as Google, LG and Huawei, to come up with their best flagships for the year.

Huawei has confirmed the release of its Mate 20 Pro to be launched on October 16, but rumours have already offered up generous amounts of details about the upcoming flagship. Adding to that pile is a fresh photo shared on China's social media platform, Weibo, which shows the Mate 20 Pro's front design.

We've seen one too many photos of Huawei Mate 20 Pro's display design with a notch and bezel-less form factor. The latest leak shows a curved screen design without any bezels on the sides or at the bottom. The notch is not visible in this particular image, but its presence is guaranteed as several hands-on images have suggested.

In the latest leaked image, the tipster says the Mate 20 Pro will feature front-illuminated exposure streamlined design and a USB Type-C port can clearly be seen at the bottom. The stereo speakers are also not visible, which could hint at under-display speakers as we've seen in Vivo Nex.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro also doesn't seem to have a physical home button under the display to incorporate a fingerprint scanner. This could either mean that Huawei is going Apple's way to offer a 3D scanner for advanced facial recognition like in the case of iPhone X or the biometric sensor could be integrated into the display itself.

Other reports have also suggested that the Mate 20 Pro could sport a 6.9-inch AMOLED display, triple rear cameras co-developed by Leica arranged in a square module, and a 24MP front-facing sensor. The flagship will also sport the most advanced Kirin 980 chipset with 64GB/128GB storage.

None of these details are confirmed but Huawei will finally put an end to all the mysteries and rumours about its Mate 20 Pro at the upcoming launch in London.