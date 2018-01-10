Huawei is crossing the US borders come February for its high-end Mate 10 Pro smartphone, reveals the company at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. The Chinese technology giant's flagship handset will be available to pre-order in the country through major electronics retailers starting February 4.

"Our newest consumer solution, the HUAWEI Mate 10 Pro, is the smartphone that U.S. consumers need and deserve," says Richard Yu, chief executive of Huawei Consumer Business Group.

Shipping for the Mate 10 Pro will officially commence on February 18 through Amazon, Best Buy, B&H, Microsoft and Newegg in the following colour options: Midnight Blue, Titanium Gray and Mocha Brown. Unlocked variants cost US$799 and will operate on GSM networks of AT&T, T-Mobile, Cricket, MetroPCS, Simple Mobile and Tracfone. The Porsche Design Huawei Mate 10 will also be available on the same day for US$1,225 in stores.

With regards to device specifications, the Huawei Mate 10 Pro has a 6-inch display with resolution at 1080 x 2160 pixels. Its 20-megapixel and 12-megapixel main cameras are capable of shooting on a f/1.6 aperture, responsible for that bokeh effect which used to be top-grade camera lenses only can do.

It is packed with a Kirin 970 processor and a 4,000 mAh battery, running on Android 8.0 Oreo and an IP67 water-resistance certificate.

"We've experienced unprecedented growth worldwide and are now bringing our award-winning products to the U.S.," said. "Huawei is and has been in the U.S., and is part of a community of visionaries that strive to push boundaries and improve daily lives through technology.