HTC One M8 can now be upgraded to Android 8.1 Oreo, thanks to the LineageOS 15.1 custom ROM. This ROM is engineered to improve the performance of your device despite being unofficial.

Before proceeding to the installation proper, take note of the following requirements and reminders.

Download an updated TWRP custom recovery for One M8

Install USB driver on your phone here

Enable USB debugging option: Settings > Development Options > USB debugging

Unlock your phone's bootloader

Charge your phone for at least 80 per cent

Backup all your phone's data

How to install Android 8.1 Oreo ROM on HTC One M8

You can follow these simple steps to download and install the Android 8.1 LineageOS 15.1 ROM on HTC One M8.

Step 1: Download the Android 8.1 LineageOS 15.1 custom ROM here and extract the boot.img file.

Step 2: Download the GApps package for your device here.

Step 3: Plug your phone into your PC using a USB cable and copy the download ROM and GApps package to your phone's internal memory.

Step 4: Disconnect your phone from the PC and turn it off.

Step 5: Reboot your phone into recovery mode.

Step 6: Once in recovery mode, wipe dalvik, cache, system and data (from Advanced).

Step 7: From the main recovery menu, tap the LineageOS custom ROM file to install it and swipe to confirm the flashing process.

Step 8: Once finished, you will be shown with two options: to reboot or wipe dalvik cache. Tap wipe dalvik cache.

Step 9: Go back to Step 6 and repeat the process for GApps package.

Step 10: Before rebooting your phone, perform wipe cache again. This may take a few minutes.