Apple released iPhone SE with 4-inch display at a time when big screen was in trend, so it was natural for mobile phone industry followers to be skeptical about the move. But the small-screen device proved the skeptics wrong by selling millions of units. Cashing in on the stupendous success of the smartphone, the Cupertino-based tech giant is reportedly planning to release its successor called iPhone SE 2.

The company is tight-lipped on the purported iPhone SE 2 like it always does with with its products but several reports have suggested that it would be released in the next few months, perhaps during Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2018 which will be held from June 4 to 8 in San Jose, California.

According to reports, the iPhone SE 2 may come with a glass back, an upgrade from aluminum back seen in iPhone SE (2016), and feature wireless charging technology like the iPhone 8 series and iPhone X. Ben Geskin @VenyaGeskin1 has claimed in a tweet that mass production of the new smartphone has already begun.

The Cupertino giant hasn't revealed any detail of the upcoming smartphone but reports have claimed that it will come with several upgrades over the iPhone SE.

The entry-level iPhone SE 2 is expected to sport a 4-inch bezel-less retina display with 1,136x640 pixels (326 ppi pixel density) and a notch up top, and powered by an A10 chipset unlike the A9 chip seen in its predecessor. It is also expected to have a 2GB RAM, 32GB/128GB storage, and a 1,700mAh battery.

However, the specifications of the device are yet to be confirmed, and Apple has the tradition of revealing details of its products before launch.

It may be mentioned that the iPhone SE has a 4-inch retina display with 1,136x640 pixels (326 ppi pixel density), an A9 chipset, an iOS 9.3.2 (upgradable to iOS 10.3.2), a 2GB RAM, a 32GB/64GB internal storage, and a 1,624mAh battery. In terms of camera, the device mounts a 12MP iSight main camera with f/2.2 aperture, 29mm lens, 1.22 µm pixel size, phase detection autofocus and dual-LED (dual tone) flash, and a 1.2MP front-snapper with f/2.4 aperture and 31mm lens.