Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are all the rage today due to their increasingly high value. Buying digital currencies is expensive. For instance, 1 bitcoin is currently valued in the market for US$15,190.

Fortunately, purchasing cryptocurrencies is not the only way to jump into the trade. For those who are sceptical about how this whole thing works or who want to test the waters before shelling out thousands of dollars, mining is the best option available.

Doing so, however, is not as easy as ABC. In its early days, it requires powerful computers with the most advanced graphics cards. It is around these days that people are actually able to use their iOS devices, particularly iPhones, to mine digital coins.

One app has been getting the attention of many cryptocurrency investors recently. Developed by jailbreak tweaks creator Elias Limneos, MobileMiner is a CPU app that is compatible with ARM64 iOS devices.

The app has not made it to the App Store yet, but you can install it on your iOS device using Cydia Impactor or Xcode. Of course, you will need the MobileMiner IPA file before you can sideload it without jailbreak necessary.

For starters, this app does not need Safari or any browser or computer. It only works in the background using your iPhone's CPU. The iPhone X is the best device to use the app, thanks to its A11 Bionic processor.

If you are ready to get started, you can download the MobileMiner IPA file from GitHub and follow this previous tutorial to sideload it to your iPhone using Cydia Impactor or Xcode.