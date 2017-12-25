After teasing it recently, tihmstar has finally released the iOS 10.3.3 jailbreak called H3lix. All 32-bit iPhone and iPad devices running iOS 10.3.3 can now take advantage of the new release and be able to install as many jailbreak apps and tweaks as possible.

Hacker tihmstar warned that this is a semi-untethered jailbreak, meaning you will have to re-jailbreak your device using Cydia Impactor if it restarts or loses power. Before proceeding with the process, you might want to backup your device's data via iTunes or iCloud to avoid losing your necessary files.

How to use H3lix iOS 10.3.3 jailbreak

If you are willing to take the risk, you can take the following steps to jailbreak your iPhone or iPad using H3lix iOS 10.3.3. Eligible devices are 32-bit versions only.

Step 1: Download the Cydia Impactor tool on your PC's desktop. You can go directly to the download page.

Step 2: Download the H3lix jailbreak from here.

Step 3: Connect your iPhone or iPad with your Mac or PC using a Lightning cable.

Step 4: Open Cydia Impactor and drag the H3lix IPA file onto it. Click Start and enter your Apple ID username and password to continue.

Step 5: Go to Settings > General > Profile & Device Management. Tap Trust to validate that you know the source.

Step 6: Wait for it to be installed. Once done, launch the H3lix app from the user interface and tap on the Jailbreak button.

Step 7: After a couple of seconds, the Cydia icon will appear on the home screen. You can now start using it and install jailbreak apps and tweaks.

Take note that a free developer account will only last for seven days so you need to un-sign and re-sign the jailbreak once effectivity expires. Paid developer accounts can last up to a year before it expires.