Spotify++, like any other hacked or modified apps, allows you to do things more than what the official app can. In this case, the hacked Spotify app enables you to enjoy the premium features without actually paying for it.

Some features you will get include the unlimited song skip, zero advertisement and high-quality streaming option. Although, note that it has its own limitations too.

Here are the complete list of the Spotify++ features:

Unlimited song skips

No ads

Enable seeking

Disable forced shuffle

Import song from stock music application

Extreme quality sound streaming

How to install Spotify++

If you wish to pursue it, here's a tutorial on how to download and install Spotify++ on your device running either iOS 11.2, iOS 11.3 or iOS 11.4. This process does not require you to jailbreak your iPhone or iPad, all you need is a third-party installer which you will also learn below.

Step 1: Download an unofficial installer for iOS. You can choose either TutuApp or AppValley.

Step 2: Open the downloaded install of choice from the home screen.

Step 3: Look for the Spotify++ app using the search bar.

Step 4: Tap on the Spotify++ icon that came out of the search results to download it.

Step 5: Tap install once prompted.

After a couple of minutes, it should be done. Check the Spotify++ app on your home screen. In case you have troubles installing it, you might have to try clearing your cache and repeat the process. Although your Spotify++ app is now signed, Apple might revoke it after a day. Just try the process full circle.