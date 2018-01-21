In a swarm of free online TV streaming and movie apps, MegaBox is a standout for its vast library of content. From the classic black-and-white Hollywood films to the latest science-fiction Marvel hero films, you'll most likely get what you are looking for.

The MegaBox HD app for iOS is highly recommended for movie hunters who wish to stream contents in high definition across all genres, all for free. It also has one of the simplest and easiest interfaces to navigate.

It's not available in the iTunes stores, but you can still download and install it through third-party stores. You can have it on your iPhone or iPad running on iOS 11, iOS 11.1 or iOS 11.2 without jailbreak necessary.

How to install MegaBox HD

Here's a step-by-step guide on how to install MegaBox HD on your iOS device:

Step 1: Go to www.vshare.com using your Windows PC and look for the download button of vShare for iOS. Click on the button that says Download Unjailbroken version.

Step 2: Once downloaded, run the application and tap on Trust.

Step 3: Open vShare.

Step 4: Connect your iPhone or iPad using a USB cable once prompted.

Step 5: Tap on Trust on your iOS device to authenticate the connection.

Step 6: Once you see the vShare dashboard, look for Apps on the navigation menu and click on it.

Step 7: Type MegaBox HD in the search box and click enter. Click on the relevant result to open it and click on the download button.

Step 8: Once downloaded, run it.

Step 9: Once done, launch Showbox from your home screen. You need to Trust it once asked.

Enjoy high-quality movies and TV shows on your MegaBox now!