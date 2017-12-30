Kodi fans who have the Xbox One console can now enjoy both on one platform as Microsoft has finally provided support for the media streaming platform on its gaming console. The support includes all add-ons and features available on other devices.

Despite the availability of several features, the Kodi team has clarified that some features could be limited, like network support. This is because Kodi is a UWP (Universal Windows Platform) app, which is regulated by Microsoft.

Also read: New Kodi add-ons confirmed to arrive soon

Kodi on Xbox One supports all third-party add-ons, PVR, live TV, various sources and others. But, the Xbox One's Blu-ray drive is confirmed unsupported.

For starters, the Kodi software started out as the Xbox Media Player for the first Xbox console. Later on, it was rebranded as the Xbox Media Center before it was known as the XBMC. After it was made available for Linux, Windows, Android, iOS, OSX, Raspberry Pi and others, developers had seen the need to make the name universal; hence, the name Kodi.

How to install Xbox One on Kodi

Here's a straightforward tutorial on how to install the Xbox One on you Kodi box:

Step 1: Open the Xbox One Store on your console.

Step 2: Put in the search box "Kodi" and go/enter.

Step 3: Tap on the Kodi icon in the search results and select Install.

Step 4: Wait for a couple of minutes to complete the process. Once done, you can access Kodi on your console right in the app section of the Xbox One.