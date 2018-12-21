Huawei Mate 20 Pro, the company latest flagship smartphone, will soon be available offline across Croma stores in India's top metro cities. As a part of this offline launch, Huawei Mate 20 Pro buyers can avail attractive offers in Croma stores that will instantly make you want to upgrade your phone.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro will be available across 50 Croma stores in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad starting December 25, 2018. The flagship was launched in India last month and went on sale exclusively via Amazon.in for Rs 69,990 earlier this month. But Croma stores will be selling Huawei Mate 20 Pro for Rs 71,990.

If you're considering an online purchase due to the difference in price, think again. Croma is making it buyers' worthwhile to purchase the handset offline. An early sale is going live at Croma store in Gurugram's Ambience Mall on December 22, where Bollywood's heartthrob actor Kartik Aaryan will be interacting with fans and customers.

But that's not even the best part. Croma is offering a free Sennheiser PXC 550 worth Rs 29,990 with the Huawei Mate 20 Pro, the company said in a statement. We've reached out to the company for clarification on whether the free headphone offer is limited to Delhi Croma store in Ambience Mall or all stores will have the bundle offer.

In addition to that, customers can avail cashback offers on credit and debit cards from HDFC, ICICI, Axis and Standard Chartered Bank.

Why buy Huawei Mate 20 Pro?

Besides the compelling offer of getting a free wireless headphone worth Rs 30,000, if you need more reasons to buy Huawei Mate 20 Pro, you won't be hung dry. As per our Huawei Mate 20 Pro review, it is one of the best flagships to buy right now. From exemplary design to optimum performance and great cameras, Huawei Mate 20 Pro checks all the right boxes to be a worthy flagship despite stiff competition in the market.

Huawei Pr20 Pro features a glass sandwich design and it is one of the best looking phones of 2018. The unique 2 by 2 camera set up at the back is something we haven't seen in any phone, and it is a testimony to Porsche's iconic headlight design. There's a large 6.39-inch notched OLED display with 2K+ resolution and 538ppi, which looks beautiful.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro is IP68 certified for water and dust resistance, supports quick wireless charging, and has 3D Depth Sensing face unlock system. The display also has an integrated fingerprint scanner, which works exceptionally great.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro's camera is one of the biggest appeals and truly stands out on its own. There's a Leica Triple camera setup includes a 40MP wide angle lens with f/1.8 aperture, 20MP ultra wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and an 8MP telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture – complete with Master AI, lossless 5x zoom, Super Macro Mode, Night Mode, 4K recording, AI Colour and Background Blur video modes and much more. The front camera is a 24MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture.

Under that elegant body shell, Huawei Mate 20 Pro packs thunderous power. There's a 7nm Kirin 980 chipset with 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, Android Pie-based EMUI 9 and a reliable 4,200mAh battery. While the AI power management adds extra hours to the battery life, the phone's SuperCharge can give 70 percent in just 30 minutes. Speaking of charging, the Mate 20 Pro can be used as a wireless charging pad to charge other Qi-compatible phones.