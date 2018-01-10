Manchester City sponsor Betsafe has got them at 19/4 to go the full season unbeaten and 4/3 to achieve more than 100 points along the way.

So far in the Premier League, only Arsene Wenger's Arsenal have managed to go on to win the title even without losing a single match played in the entire season. This happened close to 14 years ago during the 2003/04 season.

Pep Guardiola led City have an opportunity to replicate the north London club's incredible feat and also surpass the 100 points tally this term. So far, they have dropped only four points from the 22 games played.

The Etihad outfit have lost only one match in all competitions, which came against Shaktar Donetsk in the Champions League. Can Guardiola's men become the new Invincibles?

With their current form, Betsafe have backed City to score more than 100 goals in the Premier League at 1/5 and 12/13 to score more than 105 goals this season.

There toughest test could be at Liverpool, who also possess a great attacking threat, Liverpool are favourites at 21/10 to inflict City's first lost, while Arsenal are second favourites at 5/1 and Burnley third at 9/1.

Cityare still in the position to win the quadruple this term. They are currently 33/1 to do the unthinkable and win all four trophies, while 13/4 to win 3 trophies, 11/13 favourite to win 2 trophies, 5/2 to win 1 trophy and 50/1 to go without a trophy this season.