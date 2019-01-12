What started out as an unfiltered, candid conversation has turned into a massive backlash for Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul, who recently appeared in one of the episodes of Koffee with Karan.

Not only have the two been slammed by various sections of the society for their derogatory and misogynist comments, BCCI too has intervened to take stock of the situation.

Now, even Hotstar, the online streaming partner of the show, has pulled down the episode and all the teasers and promos of the episode from their social media handles.

Comments made by Hardik Pandya boasting about his playboy attitude like, "I like to watch and observe how they move. I'm little from the black side so I need to see how they move" and "I told my mom aaj kar ke aaya hai," have wreathed havoc on social media for being racist, sexist, misogynist and derogatory.

Owing to the furore, Pandya issued an apology and said, "After reflecting on my comments on Koffee with Karan, I would like to apologise to everyone concerned who I may have hurt in any way. Honestly, I got a bit carried away with the nature of the show. In no way did I mean to disrespect or hurt anyone's sentiments. Respect."

However, BCCI doesn't seem to be in a mood to let the matter be forgotten so easily. Even skipper Virat Kohli opened about the whole issue and said that the statements and views expressed by the two of them don't align with that of the team.

Woah! We wonder what new page will this entire controversy turn tomorrow.