American film director Eli Roth has parted ways with his 28-year-old wife, Lorenza Izzo. On Tuesday, the couple announced their divorce through a joint statement on Instagram.

"It is with deep love and respect that we are choosing to separate as a couple. We've had an incredible journey together, we love each other very much, and will remain the best of friends," the duo wrote in a social media post.

The statement added: "We are grateful for the six wonderful years together but have decided to go our own separate ways to have the most fulfilled, joyous lives we can."

The couple also said that they will continue to support each other and work creatively. They added that they were "ultimately separating so we don't f-----g kill each other."

In November 2014, Roth married the Chilean actress at a private beach ceremony at Zapallar in Chile. The 46-year-old director worked with Izzo on movies such as "The Green Inferno" and "Hemlock Grove". The couple met on the sets of "The Green Inferno" for the first time.

The latest announcement of their separation comes as a surprise as the 'Hostel' director seemed to be in love with her wife until a few months ago. On Izzo's birthday, he also had posted a beautiful picture of her on Instagram.

The image was captioned: "Literally no one on the planet happier than me because you were born." He further added: "Feliz cumpleanos @lorenzaizzo Te amo con todo mi corazon," which translates from Spanish to "Happy birthday Lorenza. I love you with all my heart." A few days before that, the couple was also seen enjoying their vacation in Italy.

Entertainment Weekly reported that recently the actress worked on a movie titled "The House with a Clock in its Walls" which is directed by Roth. The film is slated to release in September 2018.