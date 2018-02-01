Hong Kong Star Gillian Chung announced her engagement to boyfriend Taiwanese doctor Michael Lai on Thursday, February 1 publicly on social media.

Gillian Chung shared a picture flashing her diamond ring on Instagram and wrote, "Next stop happiness"

She also shared pictures of her ring and many birthday cakes on Weibo and wrote, "This is the best gift for my lunar birthday. Thank you for your love."

Gillian's fiancé is a 32-year old doctor named Michael Lai who works at beauty clinic Beaute J' adore which is run by actress Tammy Chen's husband Dr Hseueh Po-ren.

The handsome doctor is also known as Sunny Wang of the medical world due to his resemblance with Taiwanese-American actor Sunny Wang.

Alsoread : Lee Min Ho and his fans celebrate Pyeongchang Olympics in a healthy way

Taiwan Apple Daily reported Lai saying through a friend,"I'm not an artiste, I want a low profile, but I'll work hard at my career to give Gillian the greatest happiness, and I hope everyone can give their blessing."

The duo reportedly started dating last year when the 37-year-old actress had gone to Taipei and stayed for months to shoot the web drama, Tree in the river.

When Gillian returned to Hong Kong after the shoot in October, Lai was spotted going to her home.

This will be Gillian's first marriage while fiancé Lai was briefly married to stewardess and blogger Ivy Chao, who is well known as Ariel Lin (actress) look-alike.

Lai and ex-wife Ivy have also been featured on the talk show Mr Con & Ms Csi.

Gillian Chung is also a member of the popular pair Cantopop duo Twins along with Charlene Choi.

On this happy occasion, bandmate and good friend Charlene Choi has also congratulated the couple on Instagram.

Fans have sent congratulations and best wishes for the star on her post.