It is that time of the year when Indians across the globe dip themselves in a variety of hues as they celebrate the festival of colours
— Holi. The spring festival signifies the victory of good over evil and arrives with a bundle of happiness as people play with colours, laugh and enjoy it to the fullest with their near and dear ones.
This year Holi will be celebrated on Thursday, Mar 1, 2018 all over the world with Holika Dahan preceding the festival on the night of Feb 28. Some people also celebrate Choti Holi prior to the day of the festival of colours. Holi is not only celebrated in India, but people across the world celebrate the Hindu festival with sheer happiness and grandeur.
A student of Rabindra Bharati University, with his face smeared in coloured powder, reacts as his fellow student throws coloured powder on his face during Holi celebrations inside the university campus in Kolkata, India, February 26, 2018.
Reuters
A student of Rabindra Bharati University, with her face smeared in coloured powder, poses during celebrations for Holi inside the university campus in Kolkata, India, February 26, 2018.
Reuters
Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Holi inside a temple in Nandgaon village, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India February 25, 2018.
Reuters
Men shield themselves from women playfully beating them with bamboo sticks during "Lathmar Holi" in Nandgaon village, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India February 25, 2018
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
Students of Rabindra Bharati University, with their faces smeared in coloured powder, take a selfie during celebrations for Holi inside the university campus in Kolkata, India, February 26, 2018.
Reuters
A student of Rabindra Bharati University reacts as fellow students throw coloured powder in her face during the Holi celebrations inside the university campus in Kolkata, India February 27, 2018.
Reuters
Widows daubed in colours dance as they take part in Holi celebrations in the town of Vrindavan in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, February 27, 2018.
Reuters
A widow daubed in colours takes part in Holi celebrations in the town of Vrindavan in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, February 27, 2018.
Reuters
Widows daubed in colours take part in Holi celebrations in the town of Vrindavan in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, February 27, 2018.
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters