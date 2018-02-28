It is that time of the year when Indians across the globe dip themselves in a variety of hues as they celebrate the festival of colours — Holi. The spring festival signifies the victory of good over evil and arrives with a bundle of happiness as people play with colours, laugh and enjoy it to the fullest with their near and dear ones.

This year Holi will be celebrated on Thursday, Mar 1, 2018 all over the world with Holika Dahan preceding the festival on the night of Feb 28. Some people also celebrate Choti Holi prior to the day of the festival of colours. Holi is not only celebrated in India, but people across the world celebrate the Hindu festival with sheer happiness and grandeur.

In this gallery, IBTimes Singapore brings you a glimpse of one of the most famous Indian festivals across the globe.