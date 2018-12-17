Hitachi Ltd and ABB (ABBN.S) will announce on Monday a plan for the Japanese conglomerate to buy the Swiss engineering group's power grid business for up to $7 billion, the Nikkei business daily reported.

The two companies, which have previously said they were in talks, will hold a news conference later on Monday, the business daily said. The report said the acquisition was likely to total around 600 billion to 800 billion yen ($5.3 billion to $7 billion).

A Hitachi spokesman declined to confirm the report, saying it was not something it announced.