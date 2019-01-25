High Commissioner of India to the Republic of Singapore, Jawed Ashraf has inaugurated the India Week Singapore and the ninth edition of Singapore International Indian Expo (SIIE), which will take place between January 24 and 27 at Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre.

The conference on Soft Power, Indo-Pacific region will also be inaugurated by Jawed Ashraf on Friday. He will be presenting a keynote speech during the inaugural ceremony, which is scheduled at around 2.30 pm to 3 pm Singapore time and the entry is free.

The theme of the Friday conference, which will be held between 2 pm and 6 pm at Level 3, Room no 335 and 336 at Suntec is 'India Through its Thoughts and Senses.' Six key speakers, Makarand Paranjape, Director IIAS in Shimla, Dr Ma Swan hoo, Heritage Volunteer Singapore, Nalina Gopal, Curator Indian Heritage Centre in Singapore, Sumit Nanda, the co-founder of EGA Juice Centre in Singapore, Manjunath Mural, Executive Chief, Song of India, Singapore and Aravinth Kumarasamy, the Managing Director of Apsaras Arts in Singapore will attend the conference between 3 pm and 4.30 pm.

After a 15 minutes break Jonathan McClory, the author of SoftPower30 will present the Conclusion: India's Roadmap to Softpower 30 followed by a conversation with the founder of Indic Academy, Hari Kiran.

The organizers of the conference stated that "India Foundation's Centre for Soft Power was instituted in collaboration with Indic Academy and represents the first centre in India that specifically focuses on the field of soft power analysis, advocacy and awareness. It seeks to identify and promote various themes within Indian soft power as a source of economic opportunity."

"After successfully hosting a three-day conference on Soft Power in December 2018 that attracted over 60 speakers from 16 countries across 15 sessions, the centre has now decided to take this initiative to international audiences through a series of mini-events across various regions of the world."