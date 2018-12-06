As the year draws to a close, Apple has announced the top-rated apps, games, music, movies, podcasts and books of 2018.
The company has listed both the in-house editorial picks and also of consumers, with a chart encapsulating global trends on all its platforms—App Store, iTunes and Apple TV.
One of the highlights of the announcement is that Froggipedia, which is created by India-based Designmate has been crowned the iPad App of 2018. Earlier in the year, the same app developer team was featured in Apple's iPad (6th Gen) keynote presentation in March.
"For making the Frogippedia app we got fantastic support from Apple Accelerator Team in designing this intuitive UI, compelling UX and seamless integration of ARKit, the Pressure sensitivity of Apple Pencil and also Unity support. The great effort put in by our team, superbly complemented by the Accelerator team, helped us make this great Frogippedia app, which is the first time an app from India has featured in a major Apple Keynote address like the one held on March 27 in Chicago. This clearly goes on to prove that challenged people, given an opportunity and right amount of support, can go on to make world's best apps, and also help in saving frogs," M Prashant VP, Designmate told International Business Times, India Edition earlier in the year.
Coming back to the topic, Apple also noted that the Battle Royale-themed apps such as Fortnite and PUBG Mobile were the crowd favourite among iPhones and iPad users.
As far as music is concerned, Drake was adjudged as the artist of the year, while Juice WRLD was nominated the new breakout artist of 2018. Also, 'I Like It' sung by Cardi B featuring Bad Bunny & J. Balvin was crowned song of the year and the Golden Hour by Kacey Musgraves was adjudged top album of 2018 on Apple Music.
Here Are Top Trending Themes On Apple Platforms:
App Trend of the Year - Self-care
Game Trend of the Year - Battle Royale-style gaming
iPhone App of the Year - Procreate Pocket
iPhone Game of the Year - Donut County
iPad App of the Year - Froggipedia
iPad Game of the Year - Gorogoa
Mac App of the Year - Pixelmator Pro
Mac Game of the Year - The Gardens Between
Apple TV App of the Year - Sweat
Apple TV Game of the Year - Alto's Odyssey
Here's Break Down Of Top 20 IPhone Apps And Games Of 2018 On Apple App Store:
|Type
|Apps
|Games
|Free
|Paid
|Free
|Paid
|1
|YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream
|Facetune
|Fortnite
|Heads Up!
|2
|kirakira+
|Helix Jump
|Minecraft
|3
|Snapchat
|Dark Sky Weather
|Rise Up
|Plague Inc.
|4
|Messenger
|HotSchedules
|PUBG MOBILE
|Bloons TD 6
|5
|PlantSnap Plant Identification
|Hole.io
|Pocket Build
|6
|Bitmoji
|AutoSleep Tracker for Watch
|Love Balls
|Bloons TD 5
|7
|Netflix
|Sky Guide
|Snake VS Block
|Geometry Dash
|8
|Google Maps – Transit & Food
|1 Second Everyday: Video Diary
|Rules of Survival
|The Game of Life
|9
|Gmail – Email by Google
|The Wonder Weeks
|ROBLOX
|Papa's Freezeria To Go!
|10
|Spotify Music
|Afterlight 2
|Dune!
|Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
|11
|Amazon – Shopping made easy
|My Talking Pet Pro
|Subway Surfers
|Trivia Crack (No Ads)
|12
|Uber
|Glitché
|Episode – Choose Your Story
|Getting Over It
|13
|WhatsApp Messenger
|Scanner Pro
|Word Link – Word Puzzle Game
|Monument Valley 2
|14
|Pandora – Streaming Music
|TouchRetouch
|Toon Blast
|Alto's Odyssey
|15
|Wish – Shopping Made Fun
|7 Minute Workout Challenge
|Color Road!
|True Skate
|16
|TikTok – Real Short Videos
|Forest – Stay focused
|HQ Trivia
|The Room: Old Sins
|17
|Cash App
|Full Fitness: Exercise Workout Trainer
|Twisty Road!
|Terraria
|18
|Google Photos
|Word Swag – Cool Fonts
|8 Ball Pool™
|Exploding Kittens®
|19
|Google Chrome
|SkyView® – Explore the Universe
|Kick the Buddy
|Five Nights at Freddy's
|20
|HeartWatch. Heart & Activity
|Sniper 3D Assassin: Gun Games
|The Escapists: Prison Escape
Here's Break Down Of Top 20 IPad Apps And Games Of 2018 On Apple App Store:
|Type
|Apps
|Games
|Free
|Paid
|Free
|Paid
|1
|YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream
|Procreate
|Fortnite
|Minecraft
|2
|Netflix
|Notability
|ROBLOX
|Geometry Dash
|3
|Messenger
|GoodNotes 4
|Kick the Buddy
|The Game of Life
|4
|Toca Life: Pets
|Love Balls
|The Room: Old Sins
|5
|Amazon Prime Video
|Duet Display
|Helix Jump
|Heads Up!
|6
|Google Chrome
|Toca Life: After School
|Color by Number Coloring Game!
|Bloons TD 6
|7
|Gmail – Email by Google
|XtraMath
|Bowmasters – Multiplayer Game
|Goat Simulator
|8
|YouTube Kids
|Toca Hair Salon 3
|Hole.io
|Five Nights at Freddy's
|9
|The Calculator
|MyScript Nebo
|Rise Up
|LEGO® Jurassic World™
|10
|Amazon – Shopping made easy
|Toca Kitchen 2
|Rules of Survival
|Terraria
|11
|Spotify Music
|PDF Expert by Readdle
|Subway Surfers
|The Escapists: Prison Escape
|12
|Hulu: Watch TV Shows & Movies
|Toca Life: Hospital
|Rolling Sky
|Bloons TD 5 HD
|13
|Google Docs: Sync, Edit, Share
|Affinity Photo
|PUBG MOBILE
|Monument Valley 2
|14
|Google Drive
|Toca Life: Office
|Toon Blast
|Plague Inc.
|15
|Google Maps – Transit & Food
|GoodReader
|Snake VS Block
|Five Nights at Freddy's: Sister Location
|16
|Microsoft Word
|Toca Lab: Elements
|Granny
|Goat Simulator PAYDAY
|17
|Pandora – Streaming Music
|Notes Plus
|Piano Tiles 2™
|Five Nights at Freddy's 2
|18
|Amazon Kindle
|Human Anatomy Atlas 2019
|slither.io
|Teeny Titans – Teen Titans Go!
|19
|Colorfy: Coloring Art Games
|Toca Life: City
|Run Sausage Run!
|Teen Titans Go! Figure
|20
|Procreate
|Pixel Art – Color by Number
|Scribblenauts Unlimited
Here's The Breakdown Of Top 10 Podcasts, Movies And TV Shows On Apple TV In 2018:
|Type
|Podcasts
|TV Shows
|Movies
|1
|In The Dark
|The Americans
|Annihilation
|2
|Caliphate
|Atlanta
|Black Panther
|3
|The Dream
|Barry
|Crazy Rich Asians
|4
|Everything is Alive
|The Expanse
|Eighth Grade
|5
|Slow Burn
|The Good Fight
|Green Book
|6
|Dr. Death
|The Good Place
|Hereditary
|7
|Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard
|The Handmaid's Tale
|Incredibles 2
|8
|Bubble
|Killing Eve
|Minding the Gap
|9
|Bundyville
|The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
|A Star is Born
|10
|A Very Fatal Murder
|Pose
|Won't You Be My Neighbor
Here're Apple's Top Books In 2018:
|Books
|Type
|Titles
|Best Book of the year
|American Marriage
|Best Nonfiction
|The Library Book
|Best Mystery
|The Witch Elm
|Best Thriller
|Light It Up
|Best Bio/Memoir
|Educated
|Best Romance
|Too Wilde to Wed
|Best Science Fiction/Fantasy
|Spinning Silver
|Best Feel-Good Fiction
|When Life Gives You Lululemons
|Best Literary-Fiction
|There There
|Best Young Reader Book
|Harbor Me
|Audiobooks
|Type
|Titles
|Audiobook of the Year
|American Marriage
|Best Nonfiction
|21 Lessons for the 21st Century
|Best Mystery
|Something in the Water
|Best Thriller
|Long Road to Mercy
|Best Bio/Memoir
|Becoming
|Best Business Audiobook
|Dare to Lead
|Best Health, Mind, Body
|Girl, Wash Your Face
|Best Family Audiobook
|Rebound
|Best Humor
|Calypso
|Best Historical Fiction
|The Great Alone