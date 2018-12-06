As the year draws to a close, Apple has announced the top-rated apps, games, music, movies, podcasts and books of 2018.

The company has listed both the in-house editorial picks and also of consumers, with a chart encapsulating global trends on all its platforms—App Store, iTunes and Apple TV.

One of the highlights of the announcement is that Froggipedia, which is created by India-based Designmate has been crowned the iPad App of 2018. Earlier in the year, the same app developer team was featured in Apple's iPad (6th Gen) keynote presentation in March.

"For making the Frogippedia app we got fantastic support from Apple Accelerator Team in designing this intuitive UI, compelling UX and seamless integration of ARKit, the Pressure sensitivity of Apple Pencil and also Unity support. The great effort put in by our team, superbly complemented by the Accelerator team, helped us make this great Frogippedia app, which is the first time an app from India has featured in a major Apple Keynote address like the one held on March 27 in Chicago. This clearly goes on to prove that challenged people, given an opportunity and right amount of support, can go on to make world's best apps, and also help in saving frogs," M Prashant VP, Designmate told International Business Times, India Edition earlier in the year.

Coming back to the topic, Apple also noted that the Battle Royale-themed apps such as Fortnite and PUBG Mobile were the crowd favourite among iPhones and iPad users.

As far as music is concerned, Drake was adjudged as the artist of the year, while Juice WRLD was nominated the new breakout artist of 2018. Also, 'I Like It' sung by Cardi B featuring Bad Bunny & J. Balvin was crowned song of the year and the Golden Hour by Kacey Musgraves was adjudged top album of 2018 on Apple Music.

Here Are Top Trending Themes On Apple Platforms:

App Trend of the Year - Self-care

Game Trend of the Year - Battle Royale-style gaming

iPhone App of the Year - Procreate Pocket

iPhone Game of the Year - Donut County

iPad App of the Year - Froggipedia

iPad Game of the Year - Gorogoa

Mac App of the Year - Pixelmator Pro

Mac Game of the Year - The Gardens Between

Apple TV App of the Year - Sweat

Apple TV Game of the Year - Alto's Odyssey

Here's Break Down Of Top 20 IPhone Apps And Games Of 2018 On Apple App Store:

Type Apps Games Free Paid Free Paid 1 YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream Facetune Fortnite Heads Up! 2 Instagram kirakira+ Helix Jump Minecraft 3 Snapchat Dark Sky Weather Rise Up Plague Inc. 4 Messenger HotSchedules PUBG MOBILE Bloons TD 6 5 Facebook PlantSnap Plant Identification Hole.io Pocket Build 6 Bitmoji AutoSleep Tracker for Watch Love Balls Bloons TD 5 7 Netflix Sky Guide Snake VS Block Geometry Dash 8 Google Maps – Transit & Food 1 Second Everyday: Video Diary Rules of Survival The Game of Life 9 Gmail – Email by Google The Wonder Weeks ROBLOX Papa's Freezeria To Go! 10 Spotify Music Afterlight 2 Dune! Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas 11 Amazon – Shopping made easy My Talking Pet Pro Subway Surfers Trivia Crack (No Ads) 12 Uber Glitché Episode – Choose Your Story Getting Over It 13 WhatsApp Messenger Scanner Pro Word Link – Word Puzzle Game Monument Valley 2 14 Pandora – Streaming Music TouchRetouch Toon Blast Alto's Odyssey 15 Wish – Shopping Made Fun 7 Minute Workout Challenge Color Road! True Skate 16 TikTok – Real Short Videos Forest – Stay focused HQ Trivia The Room: Old Sins 17 Cash App Full Fitness: Exercise Workout Trainer Twisty Road! Terraria 18 Google Photos Word Swag – Cool Fonts 8 Ball Pool™ Exploding Kittens® 19 Google Chrome SkyView® – Explore the Universe Kick the Buddy Five Nights at Freddy's 20 Twitter HeartWatch. Heart & Activity Sniper 3D Assassin: Gun Games The Escapists: Prison Escape



Here's Break Down Of Top 20 IPad Apps And Games Of 2018 On Apple App Store:

Type Apps Games Free Paid Free Paid 1 YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream Procreate Fortnite Minecraft 2 Netflix Notability ROBLOX Geometry Dash 3 Messenger GoodNotes 4 Kick the Buddy The Game of Life 4 Facebook Toca Life: Pets Love Balls The Room: Old Sins 5 Amazon Prime Video Duet Display Helix Jump Heads Up! 6 Google Chrome Toca Life: After School Color by Number Coloring Game! Bloons TD 6 7 Gmail – Email by Google XtraMath Bowmasters – Multiplayer Game Goat Simulator 8 YouTube Kids Toca Hair Salon 3 Hole.io Five Nights at Freddy's 9 The Calculator MyScript Nebo Rise Up LEGO® Jurassic World™ 10 Amazon – Shopping made easy Toca Kitchen 2 Rules of Survival Terraria 11 Spotify Music PDF Expert by Readdle Subway Surfers The Escapists: Prison Escape 12 Hulu: Watch TV Shows & Movies Toca Life: Hospital Rolling Sky Bloons TD 5 HD 13 Google Docs: Sync, Edit, Share Affinity Photo PUBG MOBILE Monument Valley 2 14 Google Drive Toca Life: Office Toon Blast Plague Inc. 15 Google Maps – Transit & Food GoodReader Snake VS Block Five Nights at Freddy's: Sister Location 16 Microsoft Word Toca Lab: Elements Granny Goat Simulator PAYDAY 17 Pandora – Streaming Music Notes Plus Piano Tiles 2™ Five Nights at Freddy's 2 18 Amazon Kindle Human Anatomy Atlas 2019 slither.io Teeny Titans – Teen Titans Go! 19 Colorfy: Coloring Art Games Toca Life: City Run Sausage Run! Teen Titans Go! Figure 20 Google Procreate Pixel Art – Color by Number Scribblenauts Unlimited

Here's The Breakdown Of Top 10 Podcasts, Movies And TV Shows On Apple TV In 2018:

Type Podcasts TV Shows Movies 1 In The Dark The Americans Annihilation 2 Caliphate Atlanta Black Panther 3 The Dream Barry Crazy Rich Asians 4 Everything is Alive The Expanse Eighth Grade 5 Slow Burn The Good Fight Green Book 6 Dr. Death The Good Place Hereditary 7 Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard The Handmaid's Tale Incredibles 2 8 Bubble Killing Eve Minding the Gap 9 Bundyville The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel A Star is Born 10 A Very Fatal Murder Pose Won't You Be My Neighbor

Here're Apple's Top Books In 2018: