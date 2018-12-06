App Store sale - Free iOS apps
As the year draws to a close, Apple has announced the top-rated apps, games, music, movies, podcasts and books of 2018.

The company has listed both the in-house editorial picks and also of consumers, with a chart encapsulating global trends on all its platforms—App Store, iTunes and Apple TV.

One of the highlights of the announcement is that Froggipedia, which is created by India-based Designmate has been crowned the iPad App of 2018. Earlier in the year, the same app developer team was featured in Apple's iPad (6th Gen) keynote presentation in March.

"For making the Frogippedia app we got fantastic support from Apple Accelerator Team in designing this intuitive UI, compelling UX and seamless integration of ARKit, the Pressure sensitivity of Apple Pencil and also Unity support. The great effort put in by our team, superbly complemented by the Accelerator team, helped us make this great Frogippedia app, which is the first time an app from India has featured in a major Apple Keynote address like the one held on March 27 in Chicago. This clearly goes on to prove that challenged people, given an opportunity and right amount of support, can go on to make world's best apps, and also help in saving frogs," M Prashant VP, Designmate told International Business Times, India Edition earlier in the year.

Coming back to the topic, Apple also noted that the Battle Royale-themed apps such as Fortnite and PUBG Mobile were the crowd favourite among iPhones and iPad users.

As far as music is concerned, Drake was adjudged as the artist of the year, while Juice WRLD was nominated the new breakout artist of 2018. Also, 'I Like It' sung by Cardi B featuring Bad Bunny & J. Balvin was crowned song of the year and the Golden Hour by Kacey Musgraves was adjudged top album of 2018 on Apple Music.

Here Are Top Trending Themes On Apple Platforms:

App Trend of the Year - Self-care
Game Trend of the Year - Battle Royale-style gaming
iPhone App of the Year - Procreate Pocket
iPhone Game of the Year - Donut County
iPad App of the Year - Froggipedia
iPad Game of the Year - Gorogoa
Mac App of the Year - Pixelmator Pro
Mac Game of the Year - The Gardens Between
Apple TV App of the Year - Sweat
Apple TV Game of the Year - Alto's Odyssey

Here's Break Down Of Top 20 IPhone Apps And Games Of 2018 On Apple App Store:

TypeAppsGames
FreePaidFreePaid
1YouTube: Watch, Listen, StreamFacetuneFortniteHeads Up!
2Instagramkirakira+Helix JumpMinecraft
3SnapchatDark Sky WeatherRise UpPlague Inc.
4MessengerHotSchedulesPUBG MOBILEBloons TD 6
5FacebookPlantSnap Plant IdentificationHole.ioPocket Build
6BitmojiAutoSleep Tracker for WatchLove BallsBloons TD 5
7NetflixSky GuideSnake VS BlockGeometry Dash
8Google Maps – Transit & Food1 Second Everyday: Video DiaryRules of SurvivalThe Game of Life
9Gmail – Email by GoogleThe Wonder WeeksROBLOXPapa's Freezeria To Go!
10Spotify MusicAfterlight 2Dune!Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
11Amazon – Shopping made easyMy Talking Pet ProSubway SurfersTrivia Crack (No Ads)
12UberGlitchéEpisode – Choose Your StoryGetting Over It
13WhatsApp MessengerScanner ProWord Link – Word Puzzle GameMonument Valley 2
14Pandora – Streaming MusicTouchRetouchToon BlastAlto's Odyssey
15Wish – Shopping Made Fun7 Minute Workout ChallengeColor Road!True Skate
16TikTok – Real Short VideosForest – Stay focusedHQ TriviaThe Room: Old Sins
17Cash AppFull Fitness: Exercise Workout TrainerTwisty Road!Terraria
18Google PhotosWord Swag – Cool Fonts8 Ball Pool™Exploding Kittens®
19Google ChromeSkyView® – Explore the UniverseKick the BuddyFive Nights at Freddy's
20TwitterHeartWatch. Heart & ActivitySniper 3D Assassin: Gun GamesThe Escapists: Prison Escape


Here's Break Down Of Top 20 IPad Apps And Games Of 2018 On Apple App Store:

TypeAppsGames
FreePaidFreePaid
1YouTube: Watch, Listen, StreamProcreateFortniteMinecraft
2NetflixNotabilityROBLOXGeometry Dash
3MessengerGoodNotes 4Kick the BuddyThe Game of Life
4FacebookToca Life: PetsLove BallsThe Room: Old Sins
5Amazon Prime VideoDuet DisplayHelix JumpHeads Up!
6Google ChromeToca Life: After SchoolColor by Number Coloring Game!Bloons TD 6
7Gmail – Email by GoogleXtraMathBowmasters – Multiplayer GameGoat Simulator
8YouTube KidsToca Hair Salon 3Hole.ioFive Nights at Freddy's
9The CalculatorMyScript NeboRise UpLEGO® Jurassic World™
10Amazon – Shopping made easyToca Kitchen 2Rules of SurvivalTerraria
11Spotify MusicPDF Expert by ReaddleSubway SurfersThe Escapists: Prison Escape
12Hulu: Watch TV Shows & MoviesToca Life: HospitalRolling SkyBloons TD 5 HD
13Google Docs: Sync, Edit, ShareAffinity PhotoPUBG MOBILEMonument Valley 2
14Google DriveToca Life: OfficeToon BlastPlague Inc.
15Google Maps – Transit & FoodGoodReaderSnake VS BlockFive Nights at Freddy's: Sister Location
16Microsoft WordToca Lab: ElementsGrannyGoat Simulator PAYDAY
17Pandora – Streaming MusicNotes PlusPiano Tiles 2™Five Nights at Freddy's 2
18Amazon KindleHuman Anatomy Atlas 2019slither.ioTeeny Titans – Teen Titans Go!
19Colorfy: Coloring Art GamesToca Life: CityRun Sausage Run!Teen Titans Go! Figure
20GoogleProcreatePixel Art – Color by NumberScribblenauts Unlimited

Here's The Breakdown Of Top 10 Podcasts, Movies And TV Shows On Apple TV In 2018:

TypePodcastsTV ShowsMovies
1In The DarkThe AmericansAnnihilation
2CaliphateAtlantaBlack Panther
3The DreamBarryCrazy Rich Asians
4Everything is AliveThe ExpanseEighth Grade
5Slow BurnThe Good FightGreen Book
6Dr. DeathThe Good PlaceHereditary
7Armchair Expert with Dax ShepardThe Handmaid's TaleIncredibles 2
8BubbleKilling EveMinding the Gap
9BundyvilleThe Marvelous Mrs. MaiselA Star is Born
10A Very Fatal MurderPoseWon't You Be My Neighbor

Here're Apple's Top Books In 2018:

Books
TypeTitles
Best Book of the yearAmerican Marriage
Best NonfictionThe Library Book
Best MysteryThe Witch Elm
Best ThrillerLight It Up
Best Bio/MemoirEducated
Best RomanceToo Wilde to Wed
Best Science Fiction/FantasySpinning Silver
Best Feel-Good FictionWhen Life Gives You Lululemons
Best Literary-FictionThere There
Best Young Reader BookHarbor Me
Audiobooks
TypeTitles
Audiobook of the YearAmerican Marriage
Best Nonfiction21 Lessons for the 21st Century
Best MysterySomething in the Water
Best ThrillerLong Road to Mercy
Best Bio/MemoirBecoming
Best Business AudiobookDare to Lead
Best Health, Mind, BodyGirl, Wash Your Face
Best Family AudiobookRebound
Best HumorCalypso
Best Historical FictionThe Great Alone