The iOS jailbreak community has been quite alive and kicking since the past few months after exploits led public release of new jailbreaks. Starting from where everything was interrupted, iOS 10.3.3 jailbreaks were finally made available for public use in the final months of 2017 and later iOS 11 jailbreaks followed suit.

Unfortunately, regular iOS 11 device owners cannot take advantage of the new releases as of now since Cydia and Substrate have not been updated yet, although Installer 5 is confirmed coming. So far, here are the new iOS jailbreaks released or confirmed.

iOS 10.3.3 jailbreaks

Meridian

At press time, Meridian is the latest jailbreak that has been pushed out into the community. This tool is created by a team of developers and researchers called PshysoTea based on Ian Beer's async_awake exploit.

Compatible devices are iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 5s, iPad (2017), iPad Air 1, iPad Air 2, iPad Mini 2, iPad Mini 3, iPad Mini 4, iPad Pro 12.9, iPad Pro 9.7 and iPod touch (2015). Go to Meridian's website to access the compiled IPA file.

h3lix

Well-known hacker tihmstar released the iOS 10.3.3 h3lix jailbreak compatible with 32-bit iOS 10 devices. The jailbreak tool has now achieved RC5 and is perfect to be used in devices that have emulation software for non-iOS games to be ported to Apple's mobile OS with ease.

Also read: How to jailbreak 32-bit iPhone, iPad devices running iOS 10.3.3 via h3lix

G0blin

Based on Siguza's V0rtex exploit, G0blin jailbreak is intended for 64-bit iPhone and iPad devices (except for the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. Developer Sticktron has not fully released it yet due to a missing entitlement for root apps, but promises a tool that is "basically a yalu103 jailbreak". You can view the current progress of the tool on its GitHub page.

iOS 11/11.1.2 jailbreaks

Houdini

First released by Abraham Masri in December with iOS 11 compatibility based on Beer's exploit, Houdini is now on its second beta release. Its unique semi-jailbreak characteristic allows users with eligible devices to not fully jailbreak their devices or require full packages to function.

For those who wish to get tonnes of theme and customisation options, Houdini is the way to go. Houdini supports iOS 10.3.3 through iOS 11.1.2.

to.panga

Another Masri masterpiece based on Beer's exploit, to.panga is unfortunately not yet available to regular users since Cydia and Substrate do not support it as of now. It works partially buts for developers only.

LiberiOS

Another async_wake beneficiary, LiberiOS was released late in December 2017 for 64-bit devices running on iOS 11. Days after its first release, developer Jonathan Levin rolled out the support for iOS 11.1.2.