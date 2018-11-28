The Great Beast is headed to the silver screen soon. Empire magazine has just released the first image from the remake starring Stranger Things' David Harbour. The image shows the World Destroyer running in a tunnel with his massive Right hand of doom on full display

This image and more will be included in Empire Magazine's January 2019 issue, complete with an interview with the film's director, Neil Marshall.

"It was always a case of, 'When in doubt, go back to the source material.' Some of the stuff is pretty sick," said Marshall in the interview. "More violent and more bloody. We weren't making it with handcuffs on." You can check out the pic here:

The magazine describes this iteration of the character as more in line with its source material. As being gore-soaked and R-rated, which falls in line with Harbour's own description of the film being "darker" than Guillermo del Toro's two Hellboy films.

Alongside Harbour, Milla Jovovich is set to play the Blood Queen, the film's main villain. Though originally scheduled for a January premiere, Lionsgate pushed back Hellboy's release date to April 12, 2019.

Ever since Deadpool and Logan paved the way for R-rated superhero movies, studios are finally more comfortable with superheroes dealing with real-life blood, gore and swear words. Though PG-13 is the preferred rating for superhero movies as witnessed by Guillermo del Toro's vision for Hellboy with Ron Perlman in the lead. But today studios know that R-rated superheroes are still money-makers as long as you are faithful to the characters.